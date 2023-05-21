Rangers enjoyed a goal-scoring day on the road on Sunday after earning a 3-1 victory over Hibernian to extend their winning run to three games. James Tavernier, Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell all found the back of the net before Paul Hanlon notched a consolation goal for Hibs in injury time.

As we look ahead to Rangers’ next fixture against Hearts at Ibrox Stadium, here are the latest transfer updates linked with Michael Beale’s team.

Fabrizio Romano provides promising Rangers update

Rangers’ talks with major summer target José Cifuentes of Los Angeles FC are said to be “progressing to crucial stages.” Fabrizio Romano recently relayed a report from The 4th Official on his Twitter account regarding the future of the Ecuadorian midfielder.

“The agents of the player has met with the club few days ago — all the parties confident to get the deal done soon,” Romano wrote.

Cifuentes has played in 10 MLS matches for LAFC this season and contributed two assists. He also tallied a goal and an assist in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Jack Butland close to completing free transfer to Ibrox

The Gers are close to agreeing terms with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, who is currently on loan with Manchester United. His current deal with the Eagles is set to expire next month and he is seeking more regular game time.

