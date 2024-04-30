Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare in action.

West Ham United are interested in a star claimed to be in Aston Villa, Rangers and Celtic crosshairs.

The Hammers are looking likely for a summer of change with David Moyes heavily rumoured to be leaving as boss. To help them navigate homegrown player rules, according to The Sun, one player West Ham have targeted is Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare.

He has shone for the English Championship side this season and is out of contract this summer. O’Hare has been touted as someone both Rangers and Celtic are vying for this summer when his signature becomes highly-coveted.

Clubs abroad have also had a passing mention but new claims suggest West Ham are joining Aston Villa, Fulham and Southampton on the prowl for O’Hare. Coventry City boss Mark Robins dealt a blow to Rangers and Celtic hopes of signing him in the winter by claiming the midfielder is holding out for a Premier League team.

He told Coventry Live in February when discussing O’Hare’s situation: “Callum wants to keep his options open, and I think everyone will have gleaned that by now, and that’s his prerogative.

“We have offered him a contract, and a good contract at that, and he wants to keep his options open to see if there are Premier League clubs wanting to take him; whether we get into the Premier League and then we become an option, or become an option anyway.