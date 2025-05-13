The Real Madrid boss has previously spoken of the next Rangers manager contender.

Carlo Ancelotti has already provided his verdict on his son, Davide, and his ability as he is linked with becoming Rangers’ next manager.

The Italian has made his name as an influential leader at the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and more, and his latest gig will take him to Brazil’s national team. Davide has been by his side at plenty of his teams but is now linked with becoming his own man as Philippe Clement’s permanent successor.

Ancelotti Snr, in an interview in 2020 with Football News France, spoke out on the role the now Real Madrid assistant coach had under him. Amid accusations at Napoli he was only there because of his dad, the soon-to-be Brazil boss hit back by naming the classroom area of expertise where his son gets the better of him.

Carlo Ancelotti on Rangers manager contender Davide

He said: “I don’t know how to say it… It is probably the best aspect of my job today. At Napoli, they still say that I was over there for him to get his foot in the door. But my son is intelligent. He loves football. He did his studies, more than me. He has a doctorate in sports sciences, which was ratified in Germany.

He was one of the youngest to get the diploma. He has experience because he was with me during my time at PSG, where he was a fitness coach, like at Real Madrid. Then, he became one of my assistants at Bayern. Here, I have a very young staff, the average age is between 32 and 33. But he is competent and motivated. No matter what they say on the outside. This is probably the best coaching staff I have had in my career. And I have had very good ones in the past, with an assistant like Paul Clement for example.”

Davide’s role

The man himself previously told the Training Ground Guru while at Everton of his role within his dad’s coaching tree. He said: “My duty is to organise the training sessions, to make sure everything goes well, to prepare the set pieces, to help the manager prepare the strategy of the game. Duncan Ferguson works more individually, on the drills and the individual qualities of the players and above all the strikers.

“We go week by week, we organise the programme together. Day by day we have a meeting with the medical staff to assess the players who are available for the session. I am more specialised on some drills on the pitch and he (Ferguson) makes sure that the players have their own individual drills on the pitch. We split groups. I take one, maybe to work on one aspect of the game, like build up from the back with the goalkeeper, and he takes the other group, he works on passing drills, possessions. The manager is more observing during a normal training session.

“He (Carlo Ancelotti) can come in the session and stop it and say what he thinks to correct sometimes, but he gives a lot of responsibility to us. He only manages the tactical session when we play 11 v 11 on a full pitch two days before the game. He is the main man. My goal is to give him a lot of doubts, to give my opinion. At the end he is the one that makes the decision. I am not here to say, ‘yes, yes, yes,’ I am here as every assistant coach, I have the confidence – me more than others – to say, ‘no, I disagree with you.’ He wants me to do it. If a manager has alongside him all people that says ‘yes, yes, yes,’ I don’t think it’s a good thing. I think he needs a staff, as we are, to say when we disagree.”