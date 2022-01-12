The 22-year-old winger made just six substitute appearances during his time at Firhill

Jake Hastie has returned to Rangers following an unsuccessful loan spell at Partick Thistle, but what does the future hold for the winger whose career continues to nosedive?

The 22-year-old failed to start a match for the Scottish Championship side, making just six substitute appearances for the Jags and playing a total of 114 minutes.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastie’s six month stint at Firhill was disrupted by injury and he departs the club without having made a lasting impression on Ian McCall’s side.

Hastie has featured just twice for Rangers since moving from Motherwell. Picture: SNS

Explaining his thoughts behind not extending the loan for the remainder of the season, McCall said: “After speaking to Jake we came to the decision that it was best for him to go back to Rangers.

“He’s not had the game time that he or I would have liked for him during his time at Firhill which is unfortunate because I do think he’s a player with a lot quality.

“Unfortunately, the team has been in good form which has meant he’s had to come off the bench and it’s always difficult to make an impact that way.

“Like I said, he’s a player with a plenty of quality and ability who I’m sure still has a great future in the game and we wish him all the best for that future.”

What next for Jake Hastie?

Hastie’s future at Ibrox remains uncertain with the former Motherwell academy graduate under contract until the summer of 2024.

He has featured just once for the first-team (a pre-season friendly against Oxford United) since arriving from Fir Park in a £350,000 move after agreeing a pre-contract in May 2019.

Jake Hastie in action for Motherwell last season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The twice-capped Scotland under-21 international was once considered a top prospect in Scottish football when he first burst on to the scene and seemingly had the world at his feet.

However, the youngster has struggled to build on that early promise, with various loan spells arranged to try and revive his regressing career - but none of them have worked out.

Prior to landing his move to the Light Blues, Hastie had respectable stints at Airdrieonians and Alloa Athletic but his lack of regular game-time has plummeted in recent seasons.

It is a worrying pattern that is starting to emerge for Hastie, with a spell at Rotherham United starting brightly before featuring as a bit-part player for the subsequent 16 fixtures.

A return to Motherwell followed but he managed just 665 minutes of competitive action before dropping out of the matchday squad all together when Graham Alexander was appointed as the club’s new manager.

Hastie agreed to drop down to the second tier in Scotland after moving to Partick Thistle in August and despite the Jags operating with a small squad of just 21 players, the wide man barely spent time on the pitch due to the impressive form of his team-mates.

Partick Thistle have ended Jake Hastie’s loan spell at Firhill. The winger will return to Rangers with the Jags not taking up the option to extend the loan. Manager Ian McCall said: “He’s not had the game time that he or I would have liked for him during his time at Firhill which is unfortunate because I do think he’s a player with a lot of quality.” (Various)

It leaves Hastie with just 1,824 competitive minutes (equivalent to 21 games) under his belt since September 2019 and somewhat at a crossroads as he enters a crucial stage in his playing career.

After failing to deliver any sort of meaningful contribution during his time in Maryhill, it is hard to envisage clubs in the top two tiers in Scotland wanting to sign him.

So where next for Hastie? It’s highly unlikely he will enter the thought-process of Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst given his lack of minutes in recent years, despite the Dutchman outlining his plans to give youth a chance.