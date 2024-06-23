Albion Rrahmani is a Gers target | Transfermarkt

The Rangers transfer target is said to have a clear ambition.

An inside track to Albion Rrahmani claims the Rangers transfer target has a key ambition in mind.

The striker currently with Rapid Bucharest is attracting admiring glances this summer, including from Sparta Prague, Slavia Prague, Benfica and Rangers. Philippe Clement is looking to bolster their frontline but it’s claimed they will need to part with at least £6.7m if they want Rrahmani.

He netted 17 goals and notched five assists in 26 games played during a stellar first term in Romania, where his manager is now former Celtic boss Neil Lennon. Alexandru Albu, a former teammate and midfielder at Rapid Bucharest, has spoken with the forward over his future.

Albu says that reaching one of Europe’s top leagues is on his mind. Speaking about Rrahmani, the midfielder told Orange Sport: "I am sure that if he leaves, he will leave for a big team, because he is a valuable player and it is difficult for valuable players to stay in our championship.

“Here it matters a lot what the player decides, not just the club, because the player is also eager for affirmation and is eager to show that he is a top footballer and wants to reach as high as possible. From what I spoke to him, that's what he told me, that he wants to reach a top team, meaning the top 10. He has very high quality and I think he can do this, but do it step by step"