The 2022/23 season is almost upon us with players expected to return for pre-season training over the coming weeks.

It has been just 20 days since Rangers brought the curtain down on their memorable 2021/22 season but pre-season is almost upon Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

The Dutchman will welcome his players back later this month, with some players currently on international duty expected to return slightly later than others.

The likes of Connor Goldson, Ryan Kent and James Tavernier will be in attendance from day 1 and they could be joined by several new faces through the door at Ibrox later this month.

So how are Rangers pre-season plans shaping up? GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know...

When do Rangers return for pre-season training?

The squad return to pre-season training on Monday, June 27. They will have a full month to prepare for the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Where are Rangers travelling to for pre-season?

Rangers have confirmed they will fly out to Portugal for a week of warm-weather training in the Algarve.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will put his players through their paces at a training camp and the club have lined up a friendly match during their trip against English opposition.

What friendly fixtures have Rangers scheduled?

Rangers have announced two friendlies so far against Premier League side Tottenham at Ibrox and against Championship new boys Sunderland at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira.

A third fixture is expected to be announced with Ligue 1 outfit Rennes believed to be the opposition. Other games are likely to be arranged in due course.

Rangers Vs Tottenham Hotspur - Ibrox Stadium (Saturday, July 23)

Rangers Vs Sunderland - Estadio Municipal de Albufeira (Saturday, July 9)

Which Rangers players are on international duty?

Ten first-team players are currently away on international duty at present.

Steven Davis & Charlie McCann - Northern Ireland

Calvin Bassey & Joe Aribo - Nigeria

Borna Barisic - Croatia

Fashion Sakala - Zambia

John Souttar - Scotland

Glen Kamara - Finland

Leon King & Alex Lowry - Scotland Under-21s

When are the dates for Champions League qualifying round draws?

Rangers will kick off their European campaign as top seeds in the third qualifying round. The draw will take place on Monday, July 18 with the matches due to be played in August 2/3 and 9th.

If they progress, the Play-Off draw will take place on August 2, with fixtures due to be played in August 16/17 and 23/24.

Possible qualifying round opponents include: Monaco, Sturm Graz, Union Saint-Gilloise and the winner of FC Midtjylland Vs Fenerbahce/AEK Larnaca.

If Rangers reach the group stage, as things stand they will either be in Pot 3 or Pot 4 (dependent on whether Benfica, who are in the same qualfying path, make it through their ties).

