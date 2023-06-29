The 2023/24 season is edging closer with players expected to return for pre-season training over the coming days.

The 2023/24 season is almost upon us and Rangers will return for pre-season tomorrow, with several new recruits preparing to meet up with their team mates for the first time.

Michael Beale is currently in the midst of a squad revamp as he attempts to catch Glasgow rivals Celtic at the top of the table during his first full season in charge having replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst last November. A number of key players have departed the club, with Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander moving on to pastures new.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ibrox side will know the important of hitting the ground running domestically but they will also be eyeing further progress in the Champions League with qualifiying matches on the horizon.

So how are Rangers pre-season plans shaping up? GlasgowWorldprovides you with everything you need to know...

When do Rangers return for pre-season training?

The first-team squad are expected return to pre-season training on Friday, June 30. The players will arrive at the club’s Auchenhowie base to carry out their usual testing with analysts and the Rangers medical team before taking to the grass pitches.

Which players have Rangers signed so far this summer?

Kieran Dowell - attacking midfielder (Norwich City, free transfer)

Dujon Sterling - defender (Chelsea, free transfer)

Jack Butland - goalkeeper (Crystal Palace, free transfer)

Sam Lammers - centre forward (Atalanta, €3.50m)

Rangers boss Michael Beale has made FOUR new additions to date and will hope to have more new signings through the door over the coming weeks. The club are currently working on deals for Brighton striker Abdallah Sima and Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes, while they remain in talks with a trio of targets - Cyriel Dessers of Cremonese, Danilo of Feyenoord and Benie Traore of BK Hacken.

Are Rangers travelling abroad for pre-season training camp?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers have confirmed they will fly out to Germany for a training camp within a matter of days after players return from their holidays. Beale will put his players through their paces to get his new-look squad up to full fitness after the Englishman admitted he was surprised by their lack of match sharpness upon returning to the club last season.

What friendlies have Rangers scheduled?

Rangers currently have three friendly matches lined up in July and more are expected to follow. They will kick-off against English Premier League side Newcastle United at Ibrox, which will see them honour legendary goalkeeper Allan McGregor during his testimonial.

German second tier outfit Hamburg will then travel to Govan, with the two clubs already having a close working relationship off the park and among their respective fanbases. A third fixture has been announced with the Gers travelling back to Germany again to face Bundesliga side Hoffenheim at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Rangers vs Newcastle United - Ibrox Stadium (Tuesday, July 18 - 7.45pm kick off)

Rangers vs Hamburger SV - Ibrox Stadium (Saturday, July 22 - 3.00pm kick off)

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Rangers - Rhein-Neckar-Arena (Saturday, July 29 - 2.30pm kick off)

When are the dates for Champions League qualifiers?

Rangers will kick off their European campaign as seeds in the third qualifying round. The draw will take place on July 24 with the matches due to be played in August 8/9 with the return leg on August 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If they progress, the Play-Off round draw will take place on August 7, with fixtures due to be played in August 22/23 and the second leg on August 29/30.

If the Light Blues reach the group stage, as things stand they will either be in Pot 3 or Pot 4.

When does the cinch Premiership 2023/24 season start?