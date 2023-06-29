The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories as the Glasgow clubs build towards the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

Celtic and Rangers’ are expected to be a flurry of new signings ahead of the 2023/24 season, with both clubs aiming to make significant progress in European competition.

There has been an outgoing at Ibrox with a defender heading through the exit door, while the Hoops are set to make their second addition of the summer. Here are the latest transfer news headlines affecting both Glasgow giants on Thursday, June 29:

Rangers defender sold to Polish club for ‘undisclosed fee’

Rangers have sold fringe man Mateusz Zukowski to Polish outfit Slask Wroclaw for an undisclosed fee - after making just ONE first-team appearance.

The 21-year-old right-back, who joined the Ibrox club from Lechia Gdansk for around £400,000 to provide competition for captain James Tavernier, failed to make any real impact during his 18 month spell at the club.

He only featured in routine Scottish Cup victory against Annan Athletic under previous manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst before spending last season on loan at Lech Poznan back in his homeland and the Gers have now confirmed his departure.

Zukowski has sealed a permanent two-year deal with the Ekstraklasa side, who narrowly avoided relegation to the Polish second tier last season.

A short club statement read: “Rangers can today confirm that Mateusz Zukowski has joined Slask Wroclaw for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance. Everyone at the club wishes Mateusz the very best for the future.”

Celtic ‘agree terms’ for Melbourne City attacker

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is closing in on his second summer signing after the club agreed terms with Melbourne City to sign versatile forward Marco Tilio.

According to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, paperwork is being finalised with the Hoops confident of completing the transfer this week. The deal has the potential to be an A-League record, with the player awaiting work permit approval before travelling across to Scotland.

The 21-year-old Australian international, who can play on both flanks as well as through the middle as a centre forward, would join Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm at Parkhead as Rodgers begins his second spell in charge by sizing up his squad.

A produce of Sydney FC’s youth academy, Tilio has scored 14 goals in 70 A-League appearances for Melbourne and has been capped five times by the Socceroos National Team, making his senior debut last year.

First-team scout Joe Dudgeon previously worked for Melbourne in his City Group role, with current manager Rado Vidosic admitting earlier this week he was resigned to losing his star man.