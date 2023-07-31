It has been a busy summer of transfer activity at Ibrox and there could be further movement to come.

Rangers boss Michael Beale has brought in EIGHT new signings so far this summer after a hugely disappointing season that ended without silverware last term.

Jack Butland (Crystal Palace), Dujon Sterling (Chelsea), Kieran Dowell (Norwich City) and Sam Lammers (Atalanta) were all recruited earlier in the window and have been joined in recent weeks by the returning Leon Balogun (QPR), Abdallah Sima (Brighton, loan), Cyriel Dessers (Cremonese) and most recently Brazilian attacker Danilo (Feyenoord).

Ecuador international Jose Cifuentes is expected to take that number figure to nine over the coming days, with the Los Angeles midfielder likely to arrive in Glasgow later this week after agreeing a pre-contract switch.

Beale now has a rather bloated squad of 34 players on the books to contend with and several departures are due to be announced over the coming weeks, with players such as Scott Wright, Glen Kamara, Jon McLaughlin and Borna Barisic all attracting plenty of transfer interest.

Flop defender Mateusz Zukowski has already left the club on a permanent basis, while youngster Ben Williamson has been loaned to Championship side Patrick Thistle to aid his development and Lewis Mayo has sealed a move to Kilmarnock.

A number of B-team starlets have been training with the first-team squad and were involved in recently pre-season friendlies. Bailey Rice, Johnly Yfeko and Cole McKinnon were selected to travel with the squad to Germany at the start of July.

It leaves Beale with some tough decisions to make on who he decides to retain and who he allows to leave the club. The Englishman will also be mindful of having to name a 25-man European squad, which requires at least FOUR homegrown academy products.

Here are currently all 34 players that are under contract at Ibrox including new signings for next season and when each of their deals is due to expire (latest data via Transfermarkt):

1 . The 34 players contracted to Rangers for 2023/24 - when deals expire (GlasW)

2 . Sam Lammers - Forward Contract expires: 2027

3 . Nicolas Raskin - Central midfielder Contract expires: 2027

4 . Jack Butland - Goalkeeper Contract expires: 2027