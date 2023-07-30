The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news headlines with the new Scottish Premiership season set to kick off next weekend.

Celtic and Rangers will find out their opponents for the first knockout round of the Viaplay Cup today following the conclusion of the group stage matches.

The two Glasgow sides join the competition along with Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs with the draw being made following the conclusion of Dundee vs Inverness CT. Meanwhile, as we approach the month of August it means the new Scottish Premiership season is less than a week away from kicking off.

It also means that there is a little over a month remaining in the summer transfer window and Rangers are expected to confirm their latest recruit soon. Elsewhere, a former Celtic starlet could be in line for a surprise return to British football with EFL Championship club Blackburn Rovers. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Sunday, July 30:

Rangers ready to announce latest summer signing next week

Per a report from Football Insider, Rangers are ready to announce the signing of Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes after securing all the necessary visas for his arrival. The report claims that the Ibrox club are expected to make the 24-year-old’s signing official early next week after ‘drawn-out negotiations’ with the player and the Major League Soccer outfit.

Cifuentes has already agreed a pre-contract with Rangers which would have seen him join the club in January 2024. However, a full agreement has now seemingly been reached for the player to move to Glasgow sooner rather than later.

Blackburn Rovers could move for former Celtic starlet