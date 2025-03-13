How we think Rangers will line up against Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the Europa League last-16 second leg at Ibrox

Rangers will be fired up for their Europa League last-16 second leg against Fenerbahce at Ibrox this evening following their impressive 3-1 first leg win in Istanbul last week.

Barry Ferguson’s side are on the cusp of reaching the latter stages of the competition after opening a dream two-goal cushion they will look to protect in Govan after a Vaclav Cerny double and a first-half Cyriel Dessers strike capped off a stunning display in the Turkish capital.

While the Light Blues know the tie is far from over, excitement is building among supporters as they look to edge one step closer to a second European final in three years.

It promises to be another special atmosphere in Glasgow’s southside tonight and Ferguson is expected to stick with the same 3-4-2-1 formation that worked to great effect last week. But he could tinker with his defensive line amid concern over the fitness of Robin Propper, with Leon Balogun favoured to return after his impressive substitute appearance in the first leg.

Former Rangers striker Steven Naismith is confident his old club can finish the job against Fenerbahce tonight and book their spot in the quarter-finals. He reckons the next two games will have a massive implication on whether his former teammate Ferguson is a serious contender to be offered the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

He admitted: “I don’t think anybody gave them a chance against Spurs at home, I don’t think many gave them a chance at Olympiakos away, Man United away. So I believe they can get through the tie because they’ve got good quality forward players.

“I think for Barry and everyone associated, there will be a bit of hope but also a bit of intrigue to go ‘can we get through Europe?’. That’s where the positive performances have been. The Celtic game comes at a poor time for the club, given where they’re at.

“But I’m just not sure if it doesn’t go well, what happens? The season’s done, everything is finished. It’s not a great place to be, so I think the next few games are very big for everybody involved. For Barry, his staff, personally for what could happen in the future, for the squad and the altogether engagement of the fans.”

Predicted Rangers XI (3-4-2-1): Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun; Yilmaz, Barron, Raskin, Jefte; Diomande, Cerny; Dessers

Subs: Kelly (GK), Propper, Lawrence, Bajrami, Nsiala, Igamane, Sterling, Hagi, McCausland, Rice, Curtis, Danilo.