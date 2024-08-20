Where are they now? Rangers team who faced Fraserburgh in 2018

Rangers B team have been drawn against Fraserburgh in the SPFL Trust Trophy and they will play on Saturday 7th September. The Broch play their football in the Highland League and finished 3rd in the table last season.

The Gers’ B team used to compete in the Lowland League but announced last year that they were no longer entering that league. The club released a statement at the time saying: “Rangers would like to put on record our sincere thanks to the Lowland League for hosting a Rangers B team in their league for the past two seasons, and to the clubs for their fantastic hospitality and sporting challenges during that time. Rangers wishes each and every one of them the very best for the future.”