Where are they now? Rangers team who faced Fraserburgh in 2018

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 20th Aug 2024, 19:00 BST

Rangers faced the Aberdeenshire club six years ago in the Scottish Cup

Rangers B team have been drawn against Fraserburgh in the SPFL Trust Trophy and they will play on Saturday 7th September. The Broch play their football in the Highland League and finished 3rd in the table last season.

The Gers’ B team used to compete in the Lowland League but announced last year that they were no longer entering that league. The club released a statement at the time saying: “Rangers would like to put on record our sincere thanks to the Lowland League for hosting a Rangers B team in their league for the past two seasons, and to the clubs for their fantastic hospitality and sporting challenges during that time. Rangers wishes each and every one of them the very best for the future.”

Rangers’ first-team played Fraserburgh back in 2018 in the Scottish Cup. Here is a look at where their team from that day are now...

1. Jak Alnwick

The goalkeeper remains on the books at Cardiff City and has been with the Bluebirds since 2022, making 33 appearances to date. | Getty Images

2. Lee Hodson

The right-back, who spent three years at Rangers from 2016 to 2019, now plays in the National League for Eastleigh. Photo: Mark Runnacles

3. David Bates

The four times-capped Scotland international joined Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege this summer. | Getty Images

4. Fabio Cardoso

The centre-back joined Al Ain on loan from Porto earlier this summer. | Getty Images

