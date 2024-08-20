Referee Matthew MacDermid during the Premier Sports Cup last 16 match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Hampden Park, on August 17, 2024. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Cyriel Dessers netted the opener at Hampden but the outcome of reaching the goal decision was challenged

The Scottish FA head of refereeing Willie Collum has informed St Johnstone of their verdict after reviewing under-fire Matthew MacDermid’s audio tape prior to Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers’ opening goal in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Daily Mail have reported that the governing body are satisfied MacDermid called the decision correctly and did NOT blow his whistle before the Ibrox side broke the deadlock at Hampden Park just after the hour mark. The match official and VAR Greg Aitken were criticised by the Perth club for their handling of the situation, with Saints players claiming they heard a whistle blow and MacDermid gesture a foul on defender Jack Sanders in the build-up before the ball hit the back of the net.

However, controversy arose when Aitken sent the ref to review the incident on the pitchside monitor after a lengthy delay and was happy to award the goal after deeming no foul had been committed. That left St Johnstone demanding answers and requested the SFA listen back to the second-by-second audio recording. It’s now claimed they have told Craig Levein’s side that MacDermid was in the clear but there is an acceptance that the official caused unnecessary confusion among the players on the pitch.

Cyriel Dessers scored the opener for Rangers after this incident with Jack Sanders. | SNS Group

Speaking after the game on Saturday, seething Saints boss Levein said: “If he indicates it's a free-kick for us, which he did, and everybody's looking at him, and then he stops - that's a mistake on his part. I don't know what excuse they're going to come up with, but I'd love them just to hold their hands up and say 'look, I'm sorry, we got that wrong'.”

Despite the deliberation, Gers manager Phillippe Clement had no qualms with the officiating team for relying on the use of technology to come to the right decision. Speaking to Premier Sports, he said: "I haven't seen the images back but I had the feeling that the referee felt that Cyriel had made a foul. But if he is doubting or is not 100 per cent sure, then he has to let the play go on and then check with his team and VAR to make the right decision, and that is what they did.

“I haven't seen the images back but my staff have told me there was no foul by Cyriel. This is the way you want things done.. When you are doubting a split second decision, you don't stop the game but let it continue so you can make the right decision with all the technology that there is with VAR. In the end I think it is a good example of how to do it.”

Rangers went on to win the game 2-0 with Ross McCausland scoring in the second minute of added time to secure their place in the quarter finals. The Glasgow giants were drawn at home to Dundee in the last eight, with the fixture due to take place on the weekend of September 21/22.