Here is how Rangers and Celtic have performed in Europe this season so far and who’s had more in terms of coefficient gain.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Celtic have impressed in Europe this season - but who ranks as the king of the continent in Scotland?

The Hoops enjoyed a good run in the Champions League before a knockout round plat-off loss to Bayern Munich. They qualified out of the league phase of UEFA’s top competition with impressive results versus RB Leipzig, Atalanta and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of going to Celtic Park in the Premiership on Sunday, Rangers fans were left belting out ‘I’m feeling it’ at Ibrox as they dumped Fenerbahce out the Europa League. A penalty shootout win over Jose Mourinho’s side has sailed them into the last eight to face Athletic Bilbao.

When it comes to coefficient points scored as per DataWrapper, who stands as the best performing side in Europe out of Rangers and Celtic? Let’s look

Who has been the better European team this season out of Rangers and Celtic

Both have performed well this season and have entered the top 50 performing clubs. Celtic find themselves in 36th place with a score of 3.400, earned with results like wins vs Leipzig, Slovan Bratislava and the draws they picked up along the way. They also narrowly lost to Bayern and drew the second leg 1-1 at the Allianz Arena.

They are sat above clubs like Ajax and Manchester United for now. Rangers meanwhile have surged past their rivals into 27th spot with their progress against Fenerbahce, ahead of Bayern and Borussia Dortmund in the rankings. There is also room to continue climbing up the charts and building on their score of 3.750 with teams in and around them out the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers and Celtic verdicts on Champions League and Europa League campaigns

Callum McGregor, Celtic captain, told Celtic TV after the exit to Bayern: “We performed really well on the night but we didn’t get what we deserved in the game. The players were outstanding, the game-plan was perfect and the template of the game was perfect for us, but sometimes football is cruel and you don’t get what you deserve. However, the players should feel pride based on that type of performance, which was outstanding, so we want to take the positives from that, bank this whole experience of the Champions League and be better for it again next year.”

Goalkeeper Jack Butland said of Rangers progress vs Fenerbahce: “We had a good little reset at half-time and then we conceded again but the lads were brilliant from start to finish, in both legs. You can argue about possession and all that, but we deserved it, we really did. We have had some moments in penalties in the past, and we have also had tonight, which is what dreams are made of, so I really enjoyed that.”

"You have seen it in the lads throughout Europe across the year but that is what we need to be about. It has been a brilliant couple of weeks, it has been emotional, it has been demanding but that is what it is about when you play for Rangers, and you get your rewards and we did tonight.