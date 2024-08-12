Tommy Conway is linked to Rangers and Celtic | AFP via Getty Images

Rangers and Celtic have been linked with transfer moves for the striker.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has hinted that Tommy Conway is leaning towards staying in England rather than Rangers or Celtic.

The Tigers are one of the clubs said to be interested in the Scotland international. Rangers and Celtic interest was mooted earlier this summer, with less than a year on his Robins contract opening up the potential of a bargain swoop come January time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough are another club strongly linked and Kesler has admitted that it looks likely he is set to make the move to Michael Carrick’s side. He told BBC Humberside: "We were interested in Tommy. I'm not going to lie, we jumped in late. But they went out and spoke to Middlesbrough, Leeds and I believe Sheffield came in at some point.

“He found positive communication with Michael Carrick, I believe, and is leaning more towards Middlesbrough. But we're still in the picture. If he decides, we've spoken with Tim (Walter) and if he decides we'll be happy to take him.

“He's a very good player with potential, in the end, it comes back to the same point, if someone wants to not choose us or choose another club, happy days, we'll find a better option. It's about the club, our plan, the fans and our chairman's dream.

“If a player goes to another club I'm not going to say anything negative but look at the positive, maybe it's not meant to be for us. We want players to come here and do something special so they need to believe in the project. We are talking to two other strikers and in a very good state. We'll be good with the striker position."