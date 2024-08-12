Celtic and Rangers league rivals set to bank record £7m transfer fee for striker

Bojan Miovski | Getty Images

Celtic and Rangers’ league rivals are poised to receive some big money

Aberdeen will bank a club-record fee of £7million from Girona for striker Bojan Miovski, according to a report by the Daily Mail. Celtic and Rangers’ league rivals are selling the player to the La Liga outfit.

The 25-year-old, who is a North Macedonia international with 22 caps under his belt so far in his career, joined the Dons back in 2022 and has since been a key player for them. He has scored 44 goals in 98 games in all competitions, 26 of which came last season.

Prior to his switch to Aberdeen, he had spells at Bregalnica Štip, FК Rabotnichki, FK Makedonija G.P, Renova and MTK Budapest. Not many knew much about him when he arrived at Pittodrie two years ago but he adapted to life in Scotland very well.

Celtic and Rangers will likely be pleased to see the back of the forward this summer. He was fourth top goal scorer in the Scottish Premiership in the last campaign behind Lawrence Shankland, Matt O’Riley and James Tavernier.

His contract with the Dons runs until May 2026. However, a new challenge awaits him in Spain now, assuming his transfer to Girona gets completed.

Michel’s side defied the odds last term by finishing 3rd in the table behind Real Madrid and Barcelona. They are part of the City Group, part of Manchester City’s global portfolio along with the likes of New York City and Melbourne City, are they now preparing for life in the Champions League for the first time in their history.

There were emotional scenes after Aberdeen’s weekend clash against St Mirren. Miovski went over to the supporters after the whistle to say goodbye.

Speaking afterwards, the Dons’ boss Jimmy Thelin said: “There is strong interest in him but still he is here so I can’t see anything. We have a squad but I don’t want to speculate. We can’t say what is happening in the future but there was a lot of emotions today. We have a strong dialogue all the time. When he went in he was ready.”

Despite uncertainty regarding Miovski’s future bubbling away behind the scenes, Aberdeen have managed to have a strong start to the season. Thelin added: “I like my life here in Aberdeen and the players on the pitch are doing fine. It’s not easy at all. We need to stay humble and keep working. It’s a long journey but we need to improve.”

They will land big money from Girona and can use some of that to reinvest back into their squad. They head to Celtic Park on 19th October to face Celtic for the first time this term, whilst they lock horns with Rangers at home a couple of weeks later on 30th October.