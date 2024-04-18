The Belgian - just the fifth foreign manager in the Light Blues history - took over the hot seat in November last year and has led an impressive revival following an extremely sluggish start to the season.
He has got Rangers back in a position to challenge for silverware, with Celtic currently three points ahead with only five post-split fixtures left to play. A Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Hearts at Hampden Park will provide a welcome distraction from league duties this weekend.
As Clement bids to clean up the mess left behind previous boss Michael Beale following a controversial squad overhaul last summer, the ex-Monaco head coach will be hoping to bring the glory days back to Ibrox.
With that in mind we take a look at the last 16 Rangers managers and how there careers have fared since leaving Glasgow.
1. Michael Beale - Currently without a club
The Londoner endured an ill-fated 10 month spell in charge of the Ibrox club, having previously served as assistant manager to Steven Gerrard. Failed to lift any silverware before being sacked last October. Since leaving, he went on to manage EFL Championship side Sunderland but lasted just NINE weeks in the role, overseeing just 12 games in total - making his managerial stint the shortest in the club's history.
2. Steven Davis (Caretaker manager) - Currently without a club
Northern Ireland's most-capped player of all-time stepped into the caretaker role on an interim basis following Giovanni van Bronckhorst's dismissal. He took charge of two games earlier this season before Clement was appointed. Recently inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame and was involved as part of Michael O'Neill's coaching set-up during the previous international break.
3. Giovanni van Bronckhorst - Currently without a club
The Dutchman, who had a successful spell at Ibrox during his playing career, secured the club's first Scottish Cup trophy since 2009 just day after guiding his team to the Europa League Final in Seville. He was eventually sacked the following season following a poor run of results and has been out of work since. Has turned down several job offers in recent months including from Turkish giants Besiktas in February.
4. Steven Gerrard - Al Ettifaq
Liverpool icon Gerrard will always be remembered as the man who stopped Celtic from winning 10-in-a-row during the 2020/21 season. He spent over three years in charge of the Gers and was instrumental in recruiting the likes of Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent, Connor Goldson and Jermain Defoe. Departed for the opportunity to return to the Premier League as Aston Villa came calling but just two wins in their opening 12 league games of the 22/23 campaign saw led him part ways with the club. Moved to the Middle East last summer, signing a lucrative contract with the big-spending Saudi Pro League outfit.
