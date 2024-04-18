4 . Steven Gerrard - Al Ettifaq

Liverpool icon Gerrard will always be remembered as the man who stopped Celtic from winning 10-in-a-row during the 2020/21 season. He spent over three years in charge of the Gers and was instrumental in recruiting the likes of Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent, Connor Goldson and Jermain Defoe. Departed for the opportunity to return to the Premier League as Aston Villa came calling but just two wins in their opening 12 league games of the 22/23 campaign saw led him part ways with the club. Moved to the Middle East last summer, signing a lucrative contract with the big-spending Saudi Pro League outfit.