The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news headlines as the two Glasgow clubs continue to go about their summer business.

The summer transfer window has been open for several weeks now and both Celtic and Rangers have been busy bringing in new recruits.

Michael Beale’s side have been the more active and look set to complete yet another deal this week with striker Cyriel Dessers expected to arrive at Ibrox. Meanwhile, the Hoops are preparing for life without Jota as the former Benfica attacker completes his £25 million move to Saudi Arabia.

As for players coming in at Celtic Park, South Korean winger Yang Hyun-Jun has reportedly taken an ‘extraordinary step’ in a bid to force through his move to the east end of Glasgow. Elsewhere, several clubs have been linked with a Rangers forward including Aberdeen but the Dons appear to have distanced themselves from the reports. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Tuesday, July 4:

‘Extraordinary step’ offered in Celtic transfer

Per a report from The Herald, Yang Hyun-Jun has taken an extraordinary step in offering to help pay his own transfer fee in a push to join Celtic. The South Korean winger is said to be ‘desperate’ to join the Hoops and has publicly declared his desire to join the Scottish champions.

The player’s club, Gangwon FC, are said to be reluctant to sell the 21-year old and would not be willing to consider sanctioning a move until January at the earliest. A fee of £2 million has been quoted.

Aberdeen ‘deny’ links to Rangers star

The Press & Journal, as referenced by BBC Sport, have reported that Aberdeen’s hierarchy are surprised by claims they are interested in Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi and insist there is no truth in them. Reports coming out of the player’s native Romania linked him with the Dons as well as Espanyol, Galatasaray and Lecce.

