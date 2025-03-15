Who is the highest paid Rangers player: Top 10 estimated weekly wages in Ibrox squad

Here are the top 10 highest paid Rangers players’ estimated weekly wages ahead of the Old Firm vs Celtic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers head to Celtic this weekend in the third league instalment of the iconic Old Firm fixture this season.

The Light Blues are all but out of the title race but do have a Europa League last eight tie with Athletic Bilbao to look forward to. Philippe Clement guided Rangers to a 3-0 win last time out but has since been sacked and replaced by interim manager Barry Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the penalty shootout win in the Europa League over Fenerbahce on Thursday night, defender Leon Balogun said to the Rangers website: “How are we feeling? Very tired but very proud and happy, it is a big achievement for the group and for the club again. I think it is massive for the supporters; they have been craving to get something back from us and this was the moment.

“I am happy that we could provide even though it was high tension but we made it. We put in the ground work last week but we know that it was going to be tougher today and we could have made it easier for ourselves, we could have been a bit more clinical and tidier on the ball but if it was not for that Jack Butland doesn't get his great moment so I am taking it as it is.

“At the end it did go our way, we just made it harder on the night certainly than we wished for. We showed a lot of character today and it is on us just to be a bit more consistent on that, because you can see there is quality in the group, especially last week in the game you could see that. At times today we were lacking a bit of bravery and courage on the ball, but we got it over the line.

“They have always been special; I think my relationship with the fans is great and always has been. I know what I got from them and that goes for a lot of players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of their latest battle, we take a look at the estimated weekly wage of the players said to be in the top 10 highest paid Rangers players. Take a look, as per SalarySport.

10 - Nico Raskin (£19k per week)

Impressive midfielder has just been called up to the senior Belgium squad.

9 - Ianis Hagi (£21k per week)

Uncertainty over his future. Has worked his way back into plans after a contract dispute and loan at Alaves

8 - Tom Lawrence (£22k per week)

A forward-thinking player but has had injury issues at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 - Dujon Sterling (£22k per week)

Capable of playing several positions. Another bit by the injury bug.

6 - Rabbi Matondo (£23k per week)

Flashes of brightness but not consistent in blue. Now on loan at Hannover 96.

5 - Jack Butland (£25k per week)

Undisputed number one. Came up big in the shootout this week.

4 - Danilo (£26k per week)

Another who has toiled with injury but since returning to fitness, has not been a consistent starter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 - Cyriel Dessers (£27k per week)

Marmite forward splits opinion. Misses so many chances but also scored a bucket load of goals.

On loan from Wolfsburg. Has been a top performer this season

Long-serving captain takes top spot. Still a pillar of this side.