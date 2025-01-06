Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just who are some of the people dealing with transfers at Rangers?

Transfer rumours are flying aplenty and Rangers could be one of the clubs to make moves this month.

Philippe Clement’s side failed to follow up their derby smashing of Celtic on Sunday as they drew 3-3 in a chaotic match at Easter Road. There’s been an overhaul behind the scenes of late at Rangers as a new era dawns, with new CEO Patrick Stewart now in the door.

Speaking on the January window after the Hibs game, Clement said: “That’s something that Patrick will address towards you guys. He wants to give that explanation what is the plan for January. I think every manager feels that (they could use more players), and for sure in the situation we are.

“For the moment with injuries and everything, but there’s also the situation of the club. You need to pay it also, and I’m not the one who can pay that. I don’t have that money.”

So who are some of the people who could have key roles in making the transfer decisions this month and beyond at Rangers? We take a look.

Philippe Clement - manager

The obvious person. If a first team signing is to go through, they have to fit into the manager’s plans, and he will be keen to have a defining say.

Nils Koppen - technical director

Previously holding the role as head of recruitment, Koppen oversees the club transfer strategy in his role as technical director. A key part of the process.

Patrick Stewart - CEO

Having just arrived at the club, the former Manchester United figure is still finding his feet at Ibrox. But he will have little time to find home comforts as he’ll have his phone ringing and making calls this month to try and get some business moving.

Fraser Thornton - Chairman

An issue at Rangers has been the lack of stability upstairs, with at times this season, the club operating without a permanent chairman, CEO and other key areas, with the Scottish Golf Interim chair now taking office at Rangers. He will be looped in as deals move along and the financial details emerge.

Dr Mark Waller - Director of Medical and Performance

For new players to come in, they will all go through medical testing to make sure the club know what they are dealing with. The medical director will likely take a key role in assessing this type of information.

Scouting department

If every scout at Rangers was to be named, you’d be here for a lengthy amount of team. Each club of Rangers’ size has an extensive scouting department that will play a role in every signing, right from the youth academy up to the prized senior assets.