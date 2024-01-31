Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Philippe Clement should be relatively satisfied with his January transfer business so far - but the Rangers boss will still hope to add at least another two new signings before the transfer window closes on Thursday at 11.30pm.

The Ibrox side brought in Fabio Silva on loan from Premier League outfit Wolves early doors and the Portuguese striker has settled into life with his new club. He was followed through the door by midfielder Mohamed Diomande on an initial loan from FC Nordsjælland with an obligation to buy for around £4.5million in the summer. The Ivorian was granted a work permit and arrived in Scotland earlier this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clement and Gers' new director of football recruitment Nils Koppen continue to work on other targets with a left-back, a wide player and a striker still on the club's wish list. The recruitment team are still looking to finalise deals for Brazilian full-back Jefte from Fluminense and Colombian winger Oscar Cortes from French side RC Lens.

Loading....

Attacker Cortes is edging closer to sealing his move to Rangers after arriving in Glasgow this afternoon. He has managed only four substitute appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit since joining them in the summer from boyhood club Millonarios. He will now undergo a medical and is expected to join initially on loan until the summer, with the Glasgow giants then obtaining an option to buy, despite the fee remaining unknown at this time. Meanwhile, Rangers have granted Brazilian club Cruzeiro permission to speak to central midfielder Jose Cifuentes. The Ecuadorian international only arrived in Glasgow from Los Angeles FC in the summer under Michael Beale, penning a four-year deal. He has failed to live up to expectations so far and last week it emerged that Turkish Super Lig side Rizespor had agreed a deal on an initial loan move, with a £2million option to buy the player in the summer. But Cifuentes wasn't keen on a move to Turkey.