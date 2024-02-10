Celtic given transfer rejection explanation as Rangers make goalkeeper contract decision
and live on Freeview channel 276
The transfer window may have slammed shut but that has not stopped the rumour mill churning in Glasgow. While the focus remains on the pitch, with Rangers and Celtic embroiled in a fierce title race, plenty of work will be taking place behind the scenes before the summer.
The Hoops have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premiership as Rangers focus on a cup run. Away from the action, GlasgowWorld has profiled the latest transfer stories emerging from Ibrox and Parkhead. Here is your daily round-up for Saturday, February 10.
Celtic snub explanation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brondby boss Jesper Sorensen has revealed Celtic’s approaches for Mathias Kvistgaarden were rejected as they did not want to sell their best players. Reports had suggested the Hoops were plotting a £4million for the forward, who has represented Denmark at under-21 level.
"There are then some market forces that work in a certain way that can change that. But I have spoken my mind. Cartsen V. Jensen (Brondby director of football) has also been clear in his opinion quite early on and has said that we have no interest in selling our best players.
“I can't go in and grab players every time I've heard rumours about them but, in relation to Kvistgaarden, it has been important to tell him that he must do everything he can. He must do his best and train to become a better player every single day. He must focus on what lies ahead of him in Brondby."
Goalie allowed to leave
Jon McLaughlin will not be offered a new deal at the end of the season, according to reports. The 36-year-old, who arrived almost four years ago, has not played for Rangers all season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jack Butland is the undisputed number one at Ibrox and has been one of Gers’ standout players in 2023-24 - conceding just 12 goals. Robby McCrorie has been promoted to understudy, leaving Mclaughin in third spot.
Football Insider now claim Rangers will not be renewing his deal in the summer. McLaughlin has made 46 appearances for the Teddy Bears since arriving on a free transfer from Sunderland.