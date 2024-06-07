Wolves player makes clear transfer statement after Rangers switch as he provides revelation over summer move
Fabio Silva says he will seek another transfer move from Wolves this summer after time at Rangers.
The striker signed for the Premier League club in 2020 from Porto for a bumper fee of £35m. He hasn’t made a major impact at Molineux since the switch, with the loan to Ibrox his third spell away from Wolves after temporary stints with Anderlecht and PSV.
A Portuguese youth international, Silva netted 6 times in 25 games for Rangers but performances were criticised at times, with some pundits aiming accusations of diving at him. Now speaking through quotes shared by the Express and Star, Silva says he will be looking to leave Wolves this summer, and will speak with them to see how best to go about that.
He said: “It's no secret that I don't want to stay at Wolverhampton. We all agree and now we have to find the best situation so that everyone is satisfied.”
Silva has also spoken over his time at Rangers. He holds no regrets over how it went, despite losing out on the Premiership and Scottish Cup. He added: “I don't have regrets in life. Everything happens for a reason. I enjoyed playing at Rangers.
“I feel more complete after playing in a few different positions. I wouldn’t change anything. It's a new country with new teammates. Rangers are a big team. I liked it."
It is set to be a busy summer at Ibrox. Already, experienced stars like John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack and Jon McLaughlin have left with left-back Jefte arriving so far.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.