Fabio Silva had time at Rangers

The Wolves player has made a transfer statement after time at Rangers.

Fabio Silva says he will seek another transfer move from Wolves this summer after time at Rangers.

The striker signed for the Premier League club in 2020 from Porto for a bumper fee of £35m. He hasn’t made a major impact at Molineux since the switch, with the loan to Ibrox his third spell away from Wolves after temporary stints with Anderlecht and PSV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Portuguese youth international, Silva netted 6 times in 25 games for Rangers but performances were criticised at times, with some pundits aiming accusations of diving at him. Now speaking through quotes shared by the Express and Star, Silva says he will be looking to leave Wolves this summer, and will speak with them to see how best to go about that.

He said: “It's no secret that I don't want to stay at Wolverhampton. We all agree and now we have to find the best situation so that everyone is satisfied.”

Silva has also spoken over his time at Rangers. He holds no regrets over how it went, despite losing out on the Premiership and Scottish Cup. He added: “I don't have regrets in life. Everything happens for a reason. I enjoyed playing at Rangers.

“I feel more complete after playing in a few different positions. I wouldn’t change anything. It's a new country with new teammates. Rangers are a big team. I liked it."