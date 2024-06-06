Rangers unlikely to pursue deal for long-term target who becomes free agent after seven years at Premier League club
Rangers are NOT expected to pursue a deal for soon-to-be free agent Steven Alzate following his release from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion - with the club moving on to other targets.
The Light Blues were previously linked with a January swoop for the 25-year-old midfielder as he entered the final six months of his contract at the Amex Stadium.
He has spent the past two seasons on loan at Belgian giants Standard Liege, but will now begin his search to find a new club and start the next chapter in his career after spending seven years on the south coast.
The seven-time capped Colombian international joined the Seagulls in the summer of 2017 after starring for EFL side Leyton Orient. He would go on to make 72 first-team appearances in all competitions, while also spending a temporary stint at Swindon Town.
During his time in Belgium, Alzate netted five times and contributed nine assists in 54 appearances across two separate loan spells. However, the player has fallen short in his efforts to earn a new deal with the club since confirming he will head through the exit door later this month.
Brighton technical director and former Gers legend David Weir paid tribute to Alzate, stating: “We would like to thank Steven for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him all the very best for the future.”
GlasgowWorld understands that a move north of the border to Rangers is unlikely to happen, with manager Philippe Clement looking elsewhere to identify new recruits. The Gers have been heavily linked with South American duo Damian Garcia and Thomas Galdames in recent days, while Arsenal starlet Reuell Walters and highly-rated Orlando Pirates ace Relebohile Mofokeng are also being monitored closely.
