Steven Alzate of Brighton & Hove Albion

The £3.5million-rated central midfielder will depart the Amex Stadium later this month when his contract expires

Rangers are NOT expected to pursue a deal for soon-to-be free agent Steven Alzate following his release from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion - with the club moving on to other targets.

The Light Blues were previously linked with a January swoop for the 25-year-old midfielder as he entered the final six months of his contract at the Amex Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has spent the past two seasons on loan at Belgian giants Standard Liege, but will now begin his search to find a new club and start the next chapter in his career after spending seven years on the south coast.

Loading....

The seven-time capped Colombian international joined the Seagulls in the summer of 2017 after starring for EFL side Leyton Orient. He would go on to make 72 first-team appearances in all competitions, while also spending a temporary stint at Swindon Town.

During his time in Belgium, Alzate netted five times and contributed nine assists in 54 appearances across two separate loan spells. However, the player has fallen short in his efforts to earn a new deal with the club since confirming he will head through the exit door later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton technical director and former Gers legend David Weir paid tribute to Alzate, stating: “We would like to thank Steven for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him all the very best for the future.”