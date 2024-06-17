The Wolves loanee was playing his last game for Rangers in the Scottish Cup final | SNS

Fabio Silva’s agent has claimed the Wolves striker can still be one of Europe’s top strikers after his Rangers loan spell.

Carlos Oliveira represents the forward the Portuguese youth international, and has reviewed his client’s season. He spent the first half of the season on the Wolves fringes before spending the second with Philippe Clement’s Light Blues on loan.

Now he is looking to the future and what can come next, but Oliveira insists there have been promises not fulfilled when it comes to Wolves. That said, the agent believes Silva will benefit from his Rangers spell going forward, with a lofty comparison made to striker Edison Cavani amid Serie A interest.

He told Tuttomercato: “The first part of the season at Woves wasn't the best, Fabio didn't play much. Wolverhampton had made us promises, so Fabio was willing to stay in the team, but then the promises made failed.

“The second part of the season, however, was positive. Although he didn't play in his role, Fabio made himself available to the coach and the team, scoring goals and making assists. It was a learning experience, he learned about the game better and I'm sure it will be useful to him in the future.

“I think he looks a lot like Edinson Cavani or Diego Forlan. If he finds the right environment in my opinion he can, when he is 24/25 years old, he can become one of the best strikers in Europe."

When asked if Bologna and Fiorentina are possible options this summer, he added: “Fabio is among their options. Giovanni Sartori, who I consider a master, and Bologna's sporting director, Marco Di Vaio, appreciate Fabio.