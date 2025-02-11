The Wolves player made a transfer to Rangers last season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Rangers star has opened up on why his loan move to the club from Wolves didn’t happen.

Last season, there was hope that Fabio Silva could deliver the goals that edged Rangers towards a league title. In the end, the man who cost Wolves £35m when signing him from Porto failed to impress with Celtic going on to win a double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Portuguese star has reinvented himself this campaign with his latest loan away from Wolves, this time to La Liga with Las Palmas. His form has sparked a call to the Portugal national team and Atletico Madrid have now been linked with making a move for his services.

Silva has opened up on why it didn’t work for him At Ibrox and those lingering links to Diego Simeone’s heavyweights. He said to the Athletic: ”Here, I feel appreciated, and I needed that for my career — a place that welcomed me and suited my playing style.

“If you see the other counties I’ve been… maybe because it’s Spain and people watch it more than Scotland, Belgium or Holland, but I think I did a very good job. I played a different position at Rangers and PSV so I had to adapt.

“The Scottish league is more physical so I feel more comfortable in that aspect of the game, being prepared to help the team without the ball and connecting the team. My focus is on Las Palmas and achieving the season’s goal, which is to stay in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The interest from Atletico is something I leave to my agent, Carlos Oliveira. But what can I say about Atletico? It’s one of the best clubs in the world and in this league. (Diego) Simeone is one of the best coaches in the world.

“But I’m happy at Las Palmas. I have an excellent relationship with the coach, the president and the people at the club.”