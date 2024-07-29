Clarke-Salter has been a regular at QPR, after joining the club permanently from Chelsea in 2022. | Getty

Rangers bids for the Wolves transfer target have been revealed.

Wolves are making their move for QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter - after Rangers failed in their attempts to sign him.

The centre-back has impressed for the Championship side since joining from Chelsea in 2022. That has attracted interest this summer and Premier League club Wolves are in the market for a new defender after Max Kilman was sold to West Ham United.

It’s claimed in the Sunday Mirror that Clarke-Salter “has emerged as an £8million target after impressing in the Championship.” It could have been so different for the QPR star though according to the report, that goes on to claim that the London-based side “rejected offers from Scottish giants Rangers last season but won't now stand in Clarke-Salter's way.”

Philippe Clement is set for major defensive restructuring at Rangers this summer. Borna Barisic is already gone while Connor Goldson is poised for Cyprus and Aris Limassol. James Tavernier meanwhile could be on his way to join Barisic at Trabzonspor in Turkey, and bringing in Clarke-Salter could have brought an added layer of experience to their ranks.

It now looks as though he is bound for the Premier League, with Crystal Palace also said to be keen if Marc Guehi is lured away. Back at Ibrox, and they have signed attacker Vaclav Cerny on a season-long loan deal from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.