Potential Celtic deal for £23m icon 'reaches standstill' as ex-Rangers youth star is wanted in Europe
Celtic and Rangers continue to explore their options on the transfer market this summer and they are eager to bolster their squads as much as possible ahead of what promises to be another entertaining Scottish Premiership season.
Rangers have welcomed a flurry of new signings to Ibrox while Celtic have finally secured their replacements for the retired Joe Hart. There is still plenty of time left on the window for new deals to unravel, so let’s dive into the latest headlines in and around Scotland’s top flight from Monday and over the weekend.
Potential Celtic deal reaches ‘standstill’
Celtic remain at a stalemate with Atalanta over the potential transfer of Matt O’Riley. The Nerazzurri are pushing to sign the influential midfielder but their recent offer has been deemed way below the mark for what the Hoops are looking for.
It was recently reported that Celtic had rejected a third bid from Atalanta worth €17 million (£14m). The Scottish champions are adamant they want their €27 million (£23m) asking price and have made it known several times that they will not accept anything less.
According to Tuttomercato, Atalanta are still trying to negotiate a lower fee for O’Riley but with neither sides seemingly willing to budge, negotiations ‘appear to be at a standstill’ and ‘difficult to unravel so far’.
Ex-Rangers youth star wanted in Italy
Rangers academy product Billy Gilmour is back in the headlines as Napoli are eager to bring the midfielder to Italy. According to Corriere dello Sport, the 2022/23 Serie A champions are currently in negotiations with rivals Cagliari over the sale of Gianluca Gaetano. Once this deal is finalised, Napoli will ‘try to make a move’ for Gilmour.
Club sporting director Manna has reportedly already made an offer of €10 million (£8 million) for the Scotland midfielder, who is currently under contract with Brighton and Hove Albion until 2026. However, Napoli’s initial approach was ‘not considered sufficient’ by the Seagulls but an improved offer is expected to come their way.