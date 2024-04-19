Fabio Silva has been criticised

Fabio Silva has been asked what he contributes to the current Rangers side as the Wolves loanee comes under fire.

The striker arrived in January on loan from the Premier League club and has so far scored four goals in 18 games, with no assists. Silva signed for Wolves from Porto in 2020 for a fee of £35m but has so far been unable to make a Molineux impact.

His last Rangers goal came against Hibs in the Scottish Cup last month and he has netted twice across Premiership action. What comes next for the forward is unknown, as he will return to Wolves in the summer with the chances of minutes looking an uphill fight. And Silva has his critics in Glasgow, with former Ibrox star Derek Ferguson holding nothing back in his assessment.

He reckons that for the price tag that the forward comes with, there is not enough coming from the Portuguese youth international. And that if Rangers want a proper foothold in the title race - with Celtic holding a three-point gap - players have to stand up.

The pundit said on Open Goal: "Silva offers you absolutely nothing. He must have a clause in his contract that he starts every game because on his past five, six performances he's been nothing short of woeful. He contributes absolutely nothing. £35million player?