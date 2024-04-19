Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic and Rangers will both make the journey to Hampden Park for what promises to be a blockbuster weekend of Scottish Cup semi-final action.

The Hoops are the defending champions of the competition and the most successful team in Scottish Cup history with an incredible 41 triumphs - including two during Brendan Rodgers’ last spell in the dugout.

The Premiership leaders are the hot favourites to progress to yet another final as they face-off against an Aberdeen team that are enduring a torrid season in the league.

The only saving grace for the Don’s, however, has been their cup form and after missing out on glory in the final of the League Cup earlier in the year they will be determined to go one better this time around.

Rangers, who have already tasted success at Hampden in the League Cup final, will be determined to write more memories under Philippe Clement, whose side are currently enduring their most tricky patch of form since the Belgian’s arrival at Ibrox.

They are the favourites to progress to the final, though the form book will give Hearts some hope of recording their first victory over Rangers at Hampden.

Ahead of a thrilling weekend of cup football we take a look at the main headlines surrounding Rangers and Celtic.

‘I could not believe’ - Stephen McGinn slams Rangers decision which could cost them the title

Former Premiership midfielder and current captain of Falkirk, Stephen McGinn claims that Rangers would have been the top team in the league if they had signed Lawrence Shankland.

The 28-year-old Hearts striker is the top scorer in the division with an incredible 21 strikes in 32 games and he remains on course to beat last season’s impressive tally of 24.

The Scotland international was heavily linked with a move to Ibrox in January, and with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2025, it was widely speculated that he’d be available for somewhere in the region of £3-4m.

Speaking to Go Radio(via Daily Record), McGinn also slammed the decision to start Kemar Roofe at Dundee following his return from injury. He said: "I could not believe the team (against Dundee) when I saw Kemar Roofe in it.

“You talk about Celtic and the stick they have had for transfer windows - if you had said to me in January with six games to go in a title race Rangers were going to play Kemar Roofe, I would have doubled down and said no - you have to go and sign Lawrence Shankland. As poor as Rangers were they were 1-0 up and Cyriel Dessers has a chance and has to score.

"That goes to 2-0, the atmosphere changes and they get their three points. You go to Dundee and it’s all about getting the three points. The two main issues going into January was a creative midfielder and a striker. The two strikers they had the other night - Fabio Silva is on the wing and Cyriel Dessers is on the bench, and they turn to Kemar Roofe who hasn’t been fit for most of the season.

"Had they signed Lawrence Shankland - I think they would have been top of the league right now. They have not spent the £3-£4million for guaranteed goals against the likes of Motherwell. I watched the game back against Motherwell and I think Lawrence Shankland would have scored that day."

Celtic find ‘world class’ alternative to Coamhin Kelleher as search for Joe Hart replacement continues

Celtic shotstopper Joe Hart will retire at the end of the season after a successful stint with the Hoops which has seen him lift two Premiership titles, a Scottish Cup and two League Cups.

The veteran has played a pivotal part in the team’s recent success, though at times this season his performances have come under scrutiny.

The decision on who replaces Hart will play a decisive role in title races in the years to come. As it stands, Liverpool youngster Coamhin Kelleher is thought to be the club’s first choice target, but reports from HITC also understand that Celtic are keeping a close eye on Trabzonspor star Uğurcan Çakır.

The 28-year-old has been lauded for his ability to thrive in a title fight and was the captain of the Trabzonspor side who ended their 38-year wait for Super Lig success a couple of seasons back.

The 27-time Turkish international has been labelled a ‘world-class talent’ by some back home in Turkey too and is likely to be the nation’s first choice at Euro 2024.