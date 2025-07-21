The attacking midfielder became a free agent after having his Owls contract ripped up earlier this week

Former Rangers star Josh Windass will NOT be returning to Ibrox for a second spell after reportedly agreeing a contract with newly-promoted Wrexham.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder is expected to pile more misery on crisis-hit Sheffield Wednesday by joining their new EFL Championship rivals after leaving Hillsborough earlier this week amid ongoing financial troubles.

It was suggested that Windass would take a couple of days to make a final decision on his next step with a host of clubs chasing his signature after becoming a free agent.

A shock return to Glasgow was even mooted for the Englishman, who scored 13 goals in the second-tier last term, while The Athletic claimed that Norwich, Leicester, Derby County and Coventry were also pushing for a deal.

However, it appears a switch to the Racecourse is now ‘close’ to being finalised for Windass with a medical said to be booked in for Monday after personal terms were agreed with the player.

Wrexham - backed by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are currently on a pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand but the former Wigan Athletic star is understood to have held talks with manager Phil Parkinson remotely over the last 72 hours.

The Welsh club are not hanging about as they look to strengthen ahead of their first campaign in the Championship, adding former Rangers frontman Ryan Hardie and ex-Aberdeen goalkeeper Danny Ward as well as breaking their transfer record by signing left-back Liberato Cacace from Empoli for £4 million.

Windass wins appeal over Sheffield Wednesday pay dispute

Windass won his controversial appeal against Sheffield Wednesday after being informed his contract wouldn’t be voided. He was one of multiple senior players who weren’t paid on time, subsequently raising concerns and handing in notice periods while they waited on their wages.

After winning his case alongside striker Michael Smith, both players had their contracts waived and were released with immediate effect.

The Owls find themselves in economic turmoil with Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership of the club rapidly turning into a travesty.

Windass, who joined Rangers from Accrington Stanley in 2016 under Mark Warburton, scored 19 goals in 73 appearances for the Light Blues across all competitions before heading back down south in August 2018.