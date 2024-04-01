The wrestler expects Rangers domination

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre can already hear Celtic excuses - and anticipates his beloved Rangers to smash the Hoops at Ibrox.

The diehard Ibrox fan faces Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania this weekend for the World Heavyweight title. His attention will also be glancing towards home as Philippe Clement's side host their arch rivals at home.

They are behind by a point but a Rangers win would put them two points in front, with a game in hand to follow against Dundee. McIntyre has Celtic supporting family members but he is listening to zero of their excuses.

He is hoping for a double dunt of joy this weekend, with that coming in the form of a WWE title win for him in Philadelphia and also a Rangers triumph. He told U105 radio: “At the moment we’ve got the momentum and in the Old Firm game we’re going to smash them.

“I’m hearing all the excuses, mostly from family members who are Celtic fans, about what’s going on right now, but we’ve been on fire recently. Recently we’ve found a keeper in Butland who can replace McGregor – that’s been a struggle for a long time.

“It’s unfortunate we’re out of the Europa, but that was never a penalty in the first leg against Benfica, so I’m going to hang my hat on that! But league wise, it belongs to us. This is Rangers’ season. As I say, we’re on fire, we’ve got the momentum. We’ve got the game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re going to get to the top of the league, then we’re going to smash Celtic and I’m going to win the world title. It’s meant to be. I’d prefer just to win it. No worries, no drama. Just get it won and get them smashed, then cruise for the rest of it.