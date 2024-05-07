WWE superstar launches stinging Celtic jab at fierce rival and sends message to 'mental' Rangers + Hoops fans
A WWE feud has resulted in stinging Rangers and Celtic digs being launched - with a joint message for both fans.
The Premiership rivals come head-to-head this weekend for a defining match in the top flight title race. Rangers-daft wrestling superstar Drew McIntyre has been embroiled in a feud with Chicago-native CM Punk, going back and forth on the flagship Monday Night Raw programme.
WWE is coming to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro this June for Smackdown and Clash at the Castle with final event tickets set to be released here at 10am on Wednesday, May 8. Injury to Punk has prevented the pair from going at in the ring - with McIntyre now injured too - but that hasn’t stopped the Scots wrestler from landing a Celtic themed-dig at his adversary.
When asked to compare Punk to a Scottish football club, the die-hard Rangers fan told the Daily Star: “What’s a team that just constantly has players that hurt themselves and get injured – Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
“I don’t know why they’re popping into my head. I’m trying to think of a team that had a random bit of glory a couple of times and live off of that. That would be Celtic, wouldn’t it?”
McIntyre can’t wait to get in to action in his home country and hopes fans of all clubs turn out for the Hydro events. He added: “Celtic fans are mental, Rangers fans are mental.
“That night we’re all wrestling fans, it doesn’t matter what team you support. It’s a special occasion and we’re all getting together to show the world who are the craziest fans on earth.
“We need the Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts, Motherwell, Partick it doesn’t matter who you support that night we’ve just got to show that Scotland has the loudest fans on planet earth.”
Final tickets for Clash at the Castle: Scotland will be available here.
