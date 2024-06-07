Drew McIntyre reacts after defeating Seth "Freakin" Rollins to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

The former WWE Champion has pleaded for an Ibrox great to step away from his busy schedule - but explains why it’s unlikely

Three-time WWE world champion Drew McIntyre has revealed which Scottish football legend he would like in his corner ahead of making his eagerly-anticipated Glasgow appearance next weekend.

In what is expected to be a raucous night headlined by a world championship opportunity for McIntyre, the Scottish-American star has named Ibrox hero Ally McCoist as the man he wishes would free up his busy schedule to accompany him to the ring.

Asked by Cultaholic’s Tom Campbell if there were any famous Scottish sporting personalities who he’d like walking to the ring with him, McIntyre said: “There’s tones. I’d love Ally McCoist to walk me to the ring, but I don’t know if he’ll be available with the Euros going on. But I’d be like ‘hey Ally, jump in the private plane, get the plane Friday I’m fighting Sheamus in the dark match on Friday’, which would be crazy, then the big match on Saturday. But I got a few people in mind.

“I got a few buddies I'm talking to that’ll hopefully come along, you know, Tom Stoltman and his brother Luke will be there, Tom was the world's strongest man three times. Six foot eight, 400lb good to have in my corner.

“Greg Hemphill, Rab Florence will be coming along, a couple of buddies, but like huge comedians in Scotland, literally been quoting Greg's comedy bits my entire life since I was a kid. So, will have a few people there, and hopefully cheering me on. And if anybody tries to get involved, get smashed by the Stoltman Brothers. So just try to get involved.”