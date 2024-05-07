WWE Clash at the Castle tickets to go on individual general sale - how to buy

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is one of several big names set to compete at the event on Glasgow (Pic: Getty)

WWE have released a major update to fans looking to buy tickets for next month’s Clash at the Castle event in Glasgow.

The OVO Hydro is set to host a double header of wrestling action, starting with weekly show Friday Night Smackdown on June 13 and followed by the Premium Live Event titled Clash at the Castle on Saturday, June 14. The shows were confirmed earlier this year with initial releases of tickets going on sale last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hospitality tickets as well as ‘COMBO’ tickets for both Smackdown and Clash at the Castle are already on sale but information on when individual tickets for the show will go on general sale has now been confirmed. Here is everything you need to know:

When do WWE Clash at the Castle tickets go on sale?

‘COMBO’ tickets are already on sale which cover both Friday Night Smackdown on the 13th and Clash at the Castle on the 14th. Hospitality tickets are also already on sale.

Individual tickets for both events are set to go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, May 8 and can be purchased HERE. WWE have not yet confirmed pricing for individual tickets.

What matches will take place at WWE Clash at the Castle?

WWE have yet to confirm any matches for the event. However, several storylines have been progressing on television which may hint towards possible matches in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish wrestling fans will likely be most excited to see Drew McIntyre in action and the Scottish Warrior has been feuding with fellow former WWE Champion CM Punk in recent weeks. On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw there was a major hint dropped by Punk that could lead to a match with McIntyre at the Hydro.

Which WWE stars will be at Clash at the Castle?

WWE have provisionally confirmed several big names for Clash at the Castle in Glasgow although these are always subject to change. Amongst the stars currently advertised for the event are WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and more.

Here is every star currently advertised for Clash at the Castle:

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes

"The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre

Bianca Belair

Jade Cargill

Bayley

Rey Mysterio

"The Viper" Randy Orton

"Main Event" Jey Uso

"The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley

Kevin Owens

LA Knight

IYO SKY

Will WWE Clash at the Castle be on TV?

If you can’t make it to the OVO Hydro for the event then it will be possible to catch all the action from the comfort of your own home. Friday Night Smackdown will be broadcast on BT Sport in the UK while Clash at the Castle is set to be available to purchase through BT Sport Box Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad