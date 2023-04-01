The Ibrox boss insists the club have sufficient money to spend in the summer transfer window.

Michael Beale has confirmed contract talks with several out-of-contract Rangers stars remain ongoing as he confidently admitted he has a ‘good amount of money to spend’ at Ibrox this summer.

The Light Blues boss is eyeing a number of new signings at the end of the season with a squad clearout expected. The Englishman stated before the international break he would use the time to discuss the future of several players who are nearing the end of their contracts.

Attacking duo Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos head the list, with both players yet to agree new deals with the Govan outfit. Beale has previously stressed he wants to retain the services winger Kent and central midfielder Ryan Jack, but a decision over whether to offer Colombian striker Morelos along with veterans Allan McGregor, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield fresh terms remain up in the air.

Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent have been in good form under Michael Beale. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

While declaring those talks did take place during the break, Beale insists there is more conversations to be had before any further information is released. But he has reiterated to fans to expect a host of new additions before next season after opening up on his relationship with Sporting Director Ross Wilson.

Speaking in his media conference ahead of Saturday’s Premiership clash against Dundee United, Beale said: “There’s been a lot of work the last couple of weeks in speaking to players in house and also us sitting down and looking more towards the recruitment of next year as well.

“Unfortunately for you guys, I’m not telling you anything today, but we have been talking. As soon as we’ve got something to share, we will share it. I think the most important thing is that we have those conversations in house and they remain private until everyone’s on the same page.

“Nothing’s changed in relation to Kent and Morelos. They’re both training well and are available for selection and again, I think both those boys, you’re more than welcome to ask me every week and get the same answer. But no, we spoke to them and it’s still ongoing.”

Probed for more information, Beale insisted that he’s happy with how discussions are progressing but most dealings will be completed in-house for the time being.

Rangers manager Michael Beale takes training ahead of Saturday's match against Dundee United at Ibrox.

He added: “We are very aligned and I have a strong relationship with Ross. We are clear on our decisions and will select the correct moment to communicate this. We have money to spend - a good amount for a Rangers manager, I think, and I’m really positive about the summer and the future.

