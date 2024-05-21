Scottish Cup Final: All 13 previous Rangers vs Celtic finals remembered ahead of historic 150th showpiece

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 21st May 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 19:06 BST

The Glasgow rivals faced off just two weeks ago - but will renew acquaintances at Hampden Park on Saturday

Rangers and Celtic will lock horns in another titanic battle to secure their second piece of silverware during the 150th Scottish Cup final this weekend.

The Hoops lifted their 54th Premiership title after a 3-2 win over St Mirren on trophy day at Parkhead, while derby rivals and runners-up Rangers rounded off their league campaign by conceding two goals in the final 10 minutes to draw 3-3 with Hearts at Tynecastle.

Both teams will renew acquaintances at Hampden Park on Saturday just two weeks on from Brendan Rodgers’ side coming out 2-1 winners in a chaotic Old Firm clash.

The Ibrox side lifted the Viaplay Cup earlier this season, but Philippe Clement’s men have yet to claim victory over the three-in-a-row champions who are targeting back-to-back wins in the Scottish Cup.

It will be the first time the two sides have met in the final since 2002 - and GlasgowWorld has taken a deep dive back through the archives to remember all 13 previous Scottish Cup finals between the two Glasgow giants.

Rangers scorers (Peter Lovenkrands 21', 90', Barry Ferguson 69') - Celtic scorers (John Hartson 19', Bobo Baldé 50')

1. Rangers 3-2 Celtic, 4 May 2002.

Rangers scorer (Rod Wallace 49')

2. Rangers 1-0 Celtic, 29 May 1999

Celtic scorer (Joe Miller 42')

3. Celtic 1-0 Rangers, 20 May 1989.

Celtic scorer (George McCluskey 107')

4. Celtic 1-0 Rangers, 10 May 1980

