Rangers and Celtic will lock horns in another titanic battle to secure their second piece of silverware during the 150th Scottish Cup final this weekend.

Both teams will renew acquaintances at Hampden Park on Saturday just two weeks on from Brendan Rodgers’ side coming out 2-1 winners in a chaotic Old Firm clash.

The Ibrox side lifted the Viaplay Cup earlier this season, but Philippe Clement’s men have yet to claim victory over the three-in-a-row champions who are targeting back-to-back wins in the Scottish Cup.

It will be the first time the two sides have met in the final since 2002 - and GlasgowWorld has taken a deep dive back through the archives to remember all 13 previous Scottish Cup finals between the two Glasgow giants.

1 . Rangers 3-2 Celtic, 4 May 2002. Rangers scorers (Peter Lovenkrands 21', 90', Barry Ferguson 69') - Celtic scorers (John Hartson 19', Bobo Baldé 50')

2 . Rangers 1-0 Celtic, 29 May 1999 Rangers scorer (Rod Wallace 49') Photo: SNS Group

3 . Celtic 1-0 Rangers, 20 May 1989. Celtic scorer (Joe Miller 42')