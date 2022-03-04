McIntyre will combine her work with the Scottish FA while helping to establish the new SWPL set-up

Fiona McIntyre has been appointed as the interim manging director for the new Scottish Women’s Premier League with immediate effect.

The Scottish FA’s head of girls’ and women’s football will oversee the SPFL’s takeover of elite women’s football in Scotland after moving on a four-month secondment.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster donated 100 Mitre Delta Max Plus footballs to women's chief executive Fiona McIntyre. Picture: Ross Brownlee/SNS

McIntyre has been tasked with creating the new set-up and her appointment comes after the Scottish Professional Football League took responsibility for the women’s game in Scotland.

She joined the Scottish FA last year after serving as Scottish Women’s Football chief executive.

McIntyre told the Scottish FA official website: “I am delighted to be given the responsibility in the short-term to help drive positive change at such an exciting juncture for the elite women’s game.

“I look forward to working with the SWPL clubs to create ambitious new competitions that will inspire continued progress at all levels of women’s football in Scotland.”

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell reckons that the join approach from the two governing bodies could only help further the women’s game in Scotland.

He stated: “A key pillar of the Scottish FA’s Accelerate Our Game plan is to take our elite clubs and competitions to the next level.

“For the next four months, Fiona will combine her work with the Scottish FA with this interim role as we work with the SPFL to create a new governance structure for the women’s game.”

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster added: “Fiona has unrivalled experience in developing women’s football in Scotland and it’s great news that she’s accepted our invitation to help out the road-map for the top level of the women’s game.