Ellen Cassidy, from Springburn, was diagnosed with terminal cancer after falling ill while on a trip to the Celtic Convention.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rangers supporters club have been thanked for donating to a fundraiser for the family of a Celtic fan who dies suddenly Las Vegas.

Ellen Cassidy from Springburn, Glasgow was given a shock terminal cancer diagnoses after falling ill while on a dream trip to the Celtic Convention.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 55-year-old, who worked at the Glasgow Sheriff Court, was rushed to hospital on the second day of her trip and sadly died just a few days later.

(Image: Kevin Martin)

Her heartbroken son Kevin confirmed that she passed away last Thursday.

He said: “Thanks everyone for your generous donations and kind words of support.

“Mum has now gained her angel wings, she passed away peacefully on 23/06/22 at 9.36pm.”

A GoFundMe page was launched by family friend Elizabeth McGoran to help the family with costs of travel and other expenses.

A total of £20,840 has been raised to date and messages of support have been left from both Celtic and Rangers fans.

Among them was a £500 donation from The Orange County Rangers Supporters Club in California with a message saying “sincerest condolences from all of our members”.

Jimmy Murray, who donated £20, wrote: “Sorry to hear this sad news of the passing of your dear mother Kevin, from a Blue nose. At times like this football has no colours.”

Organsier Elizabeth McGoran thanked everyone for their generosity.

She said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to absolutely every single person who has read and been touched by the wonderful Ellen’s story.

“Words can never begin to describe the phenomenal support Ellen has been shown I only wish she could have seen it, although knowing Ellen she would be mortified and kill us!

“The donations from this page have been nothing short of mind-blowing! I am sure her son Kevin will be eternally grateful to everyone.

“I had initially set this page up to raise £1000 to help with some of the costs to get Kevin to see his mum, we past that target and way beyond. Kevin is now in Las Vegas making his beautiful mum’s final preparations and will be in touch with arrangements for her memorial service as soon as possible.

“This money is allowing Kevin not to have to worry about money and give his mum the send of she would be proud of and deserves, so thank you. We have made more than enough now!

“I would like to personally thank everyone for helping support Ellen and Kevin. A big thank you to Phil, for everything you you done for Ellen, the love you have shown her and my deepest condolences to you Kevin my heart aches for you, thank you for doing this extremely impossible difficult send off for your mum showing her dignity love and pride.

“The Celtic convention, Thank you for going above and beyond for Ellen, Glasgow sheriff court thank you for being Ellen’s work family and my condolences to you all.

“The Celtic family you have all shown what it is to be Celtic and I’m proud to be a part of that.

To the Rangers fans that sent messages of support and donations big respect and thank you.

“To everyone that knew this wonderful crazy funny big hearted lady or where touched by her story thank you.

“But the biggest thank you is to Ellen! Thank you for being you! Thank you for being the person I could call on regardless, the person with the best hug and who just knew what to say and what to do. Thank you for leading me astray so many times then reigning it in when I need to.

“I’m going to miss you so much until we meet in that club in the sky love ye doll.”