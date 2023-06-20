The Ibrox side are close to agreeing a deal for the promising Los Angeles midfielder - but how does his market value compare to the league’s current top stars?

The summer transfer window has been open for the past six days and both Celtic and Rangers are looking to strengthen their squads for the 2023/24 season.

Michael Beale’s Gers have been very active behind the scenes, recruiting four new players with goalkeeper Jack Butland, midfielder Kieran Dowell, versatile defender Dujon Sterling and attacker Sam Lammers all joining the club on long-term deals.

The Light Blues are also in the process of finalising the transfers of Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers and Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes. If they do sign Ecuardorian international Cifuentes, the 24-year old would immediately be ranked amongst the players with the highest market value in the Scottish Premiership - according to football statistics site Transfermarkt.

Here we take a look at where the potential Rangers new boy would rank compared to the current top stars in the top-flight:

1 . Scottish Premiership most valuable players

2 . Antonio Colak Market value - £4.7m

3 . Carl Starfelt Market value - £5.1m

4 . Greg Taylor Market value - £5.1m Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group