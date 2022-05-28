Serie A giants make move after Rangers confirm transfer decision

The future of one current Rangers player has been decided and it has led to a big call from his parent club.

Italian giants Juventus have reportedly made the first move towards cancelling Aaron Ramsey’s contract after Rangers declined to convert his loan move into a permanent switch to Ibrox.

The Wales international joined Rangers on loan for the remainder of the season on the final day of the January transfer window as he looked to regain full fitness following an underwhelming spell with the Serie A club.

However, the 31-year-old endured a similarly frustrating spell with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side and had made just nine starts in all competitions by the time his loan deal came to a close at the end of the campaign.

Ramsey scored two goals during his time at Ibrox but will be remembered for missing the penalty that led to his side’s Europa League Final shoot-out defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this month.

Van Bronckhorst defended Ramsey following that disappointment, saying: “He is very down,” Van Bronckhorst told reporters. “It’s never nice to lose. Everyone is hurt and disappointed. You can sense that in the locker room. That’s normal so shortly after the game.

“Aaron was disappointed but he took responsibility to take the penalty and you can make it or miss it. Unfortunately he didn’t make it but you want to have players who are comfortable taking penalties.”

He will now return to Juventus but a report in TuttoSport has claimed the Turin giants are ready to open talks with Ramsey over the early termination of his current contract which still has 12 months remaining.