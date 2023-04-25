SFA confirm referee and VAR officials for Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final

The experienced 44-year-old whistler will take charge of his ninth Glasgow derby.

Willie Collum has been confirmed as the referee to take charge of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park.

The match, which will be televised on Viaplay, sees the experienced whistler tasked with handling his ninth Glasgow derby in what promises to be another epic blockbuster showdown.

Collum’s last appointment to an Old Firm clash between the pair was for the Hoops’ 2-1 victory at Ibrox in April last year. The 44-year-old was the man in the middle for last season’s Scottish Cup final, when Rangers beat Hearts 2-0 at the national stadium.

Referee Willie Collum awards a penalty to Celtic after checking the VAR monitor during the match against Ross County.

The Scottish FA has announced Collum will be assisted by Daniel McFarlane and Dougie Potter, with Don Robertson acting as the fourth official. Steven McLean has been named as the video assistant referee, assisted by Frank Connor.

Rangers head into the game off the back of successive defeats in the Premiership to their arch rivals and Aberdeen, with Michael Beale’s side aiming to salvage some silverware and deny the Hoops a possible domestic Treble.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou will be eager to inflict further misery on the Ibrox club as his side look to put last season’s semi-final loss to the Light Blues behind them and take one step closer to getting his hands on the only trophy to have evaded the Australian so far.

Saturday’s other semi-final between Falkirk and Inverness will be officiated by Nick Walsh.

Willie Collum - Old Firm derby record:

Collum’s overall record in Celtic vs Rangers fixtures reads:

Celtic - (20 yellow cards, 2 red cards and 2 penalties against)

Rangers - (23 yellow cards, 1 red card and 1 penalty against)

Celtic 1-3 Rangers - 24/10/2010 (SPL)

Yellow cards: 5 (3 for Celtic / 2 for Rangers)

Red cards: Zero

Penalties awarded: 1 for Rangers (Daniel Majstorovic challenge on Kirk Broadfoot)

Celtic 1-0 Rangers - 28/12/2011 (SPL)

Yellow cards: 4 (1 for Celtic / 3 for Rangers)

Red cards: 0

Penalties awarded: 0

Celtic 5-1 Rangers - 10/09/2016 (SPFL)

Yellow cards: 8 (4 for Celtic / 4 for Rangers)

Red cards: 1 (second booking for Philipe Senderos)

Penalties awarded: 0

Celtic 2-0 Rangers - 23/04/2017 (Scottish Cup)

Yellow cards: 5 (2 for Celtic / 3 for Rangers)

Red cards: 0

Penalties awarded: 1 for Celtic (James Tavernier challenge on Leigh Griffiths)

Rangers 2-3 Celtic - 11/03/2018 (SPFL)

Yellow cards: 6 (3 for Celtic / 3 for Rangers)

Red cards: 1 (Straight red for Jozo Simunovic)

Penalties awarded: 0

Celtic 1-0 Rangers - 02/09/2018 (SPFL)

Yellow cards: 6 (2 for Celtic / 4 for Rangers)

Red cards: 0

Penalties awarded: 0

Rangers 0-1 Celtic - 08/12/2019 (League Cup)

Yellow cards: 5 (2 for Celtic / 3 for Rangers)

Red cards: 1 (Straight red for Jeremie Frimpong)

Penalties awarded: 1 for Rangers (Frimpong challenge on Alfredo Morelos)

Celtic 1-1 Rangers - 21/03/2021 (SPFL)

Yellow cards: 4 (3 for Celtic / 1 for Rangers)

Red cards: 0