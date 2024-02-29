The striker was the subject of missiles being thrown at him in the Edinburgh derby.

Rangers and Celtic derby allocations have been slashed - and Hearts boss Steven Naismith fears the Edinburgh rivalry with Hibs could go the same way.

Missiles were thrown at Jambos striker Lawrence Shankland during a 1-1 draw with the Easter Road side. Items were thrown from the away towards the forward, with the Scotland international netting the leveller from the penalty spot after Emiliano Marcondes' opener.

Matches between Rangers and Celtic have had no away fans in them this term. Back in September, it was claimed the Ibrox club offered their rivals over 700 tickets, but it was turned down by the Premiership champions due to safety fears.

Naismith says incidents like the one in the Hearts and Hibs clash on Wednesday could see away supporter numbers reduced. He said: "All the stuff getting launched on, it's just not acceptable.

"If that then gets looked at, what’s going to happen is they are just going to reduce the amount of fans that can go into that stand and that’s going to impact what I think is a good atmosphere - a good derby which has a fierce rivalry.

"It’s just idiots that are going to spoil the party for everybody. I think it was everything that was is everybody's pockets whether it be coins, vapes or whatever. It’s just not good enough - end of."