The Buddies ended a run of five Premiership games without a win by edging out the Steelmen in Paisley

Former Motherwell striker Curtis Main haunted his old club as his 16th minute strike stretched St Mirren’s impressive unbeaten home record to 12 games at the SMiSA Stadium in all competitions.

The Buddies frontman scored the only goal of the game in a hard-fought battle to ensure the Paisley outfit ended their run of five Scottish Premiership matches without a win and ensured their relegation threatened opponents remain without a league victory since late October.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, the result was enough to send Saints back into the top-six and leave the Steelmen towards the foot of the table as one of four sides sitting on 20 points after just one win in their last 11 fixtures.

St Mirren striker Curtis Main celebrates his winning goal against Motherwell (Image: SNS Group)

Saints manager Stephen Robinson praised his squad, which has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks, for their terrific work ethic and singled out goal scorer Main for posing the visiting defence a constant headache throughout the 90 minutes.

He said: “I’m delighted and credit to the players for the workrate and shift they put in. Don’t underestimate how disciplined they were and how hard they are to break down. When we needed Trevor (Carson) he made a big save but we were excellent defensively.

“Curtis Main epitomises everything about us, our work-rate, our energy, some really good moments of quality as well. He doesn’t get the credits he deserves. He probably thinks he should score more goals but he does so much for the team and I hope he gets the plaudits because he was excellent and a real handful throughout. I wouldn’t fancy playing against him, and today he got his due rewards.

Robinson issued an update on the club’s transfer plans before Tuesday night’s deadline, admitting: “I do expect more people to leave. There’s things bubbling in the background. We are trying to get the best price for people but we are not in a position to turn good offers down.

“We run with a really small squad and I’m sure the board will help me re-invest. It’s not the way I like to do recruitment in terms of quick decisions and turnarounds but that’s the situation we are in and we have ideas and people we like. So if people do leave I’m sure the board will help me.

“I know they are trying their very best in difficult circumstances. If they can help, they will - there is no doubt about that. We are working together, me as the manager working to reduce that squad I inherited down and still remain competitive.

“It’s a fine balance, we don’t have multi-millionaires or backers, we are a fan-owned football club. It’s difficult but we will make the best of it and if we can I’m sure the board will back me.”

Incredibly, Motherwell were the last team to visit the SMiSA Stadium on the opening day of the season and claim maximum points, such is the resilient nature of Robinson’s side.

Saints have turned Paisley into a fortress of late - only the two Old Firm clubs and Livingston have conceded fewer goals in the top-flight this season. If they can improve their away form, fans will hope they can make a charge for Europe and secure their first-ever finish in the top half of the standings.

This was another gritty performance from the home side, with Scott Tanser sending an early half-volley just wide of the target from the edge of the box. The deadlock was broken after 16 minutes - and it turned out to be fairly simple goal. Wingback Ryan Strain displayed great endeavour to reach the byline before cutting the ball across for Main at the front post. The frontman used his physical presence to nip in front of Shane Blaney and goalkeeper Liam Kelly and poke home from a narrow angle for his fourth goal of the campaign.

St Mirren striker Curtis Main nips in to score against his former side Motherwell (Image: SNS Group)

Strain then passed up a good opportunity to double Saints lead with a free-kick from 20-yards which he curled straight into the grateful arms of Kelly. The closest Motherwell came was a penalty claim that was not given by referee John Beaton.

Charles Dunne - one of four players in St Mirren’s starting XI that was playing against his former employers - seemed to haul Ricki Lamie to the ground but after a quick VAR review, play was allowed to continue.

The half-time interval came at a good time for the visitors, allowing manager Steven Hammell and his players to regroup and their start to the second half suggested a comeback was on the cards. Just 90 seconds after the re-start, Blair Spittal’s corner from the left was met in the air by the unmarked Lamie but the centre-half glanced his header inches wide of the far post.

The North Lanarkshire outfit were enjoying a productive spell of pressure inside the hosts half of the pitch and Trevor Carson was called into action after 73 minutes. A sweeping move down the left-hand side saw substitute Ollie Crankshaw fizz a low pass across the box for the on-rushing Max Johnston and the full-back’s first-time drive stung the palms of the Buddies No.1 before holding on to the ball at the second attempt.

As the clock ticked down, so did Motherwell’s chances of salvaging a share of the spoils. The lively Crankshaw - on loan from EFL League Two side Stockport County - sparked another quick counter-attack and forced Carson to save his effort. The ball broke out to Stuart McKinstry on the right-hand side of the penalty area but his goalbound shot was scrambled clear, courtesy of some last-ditch defending from the hosts.

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell on the Easter Road touchline during the 1-0 defeat to Hibs. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The full-time whistle was met by huge sighs of relief from the home fans and loud boos from the travelling support as their three-month wait for a Premiership win continued.

Well boss Steven Hammell was adamant his side should have been awarded a spot-kick after referee John Beaton was advised against looking at the pitchside VAR monitor when Dunne tangled with Lamie in the box.

He stated: “We should have had a penalty, that’s quite clear. We got no information from the officials whatsoever. We were told that the communication between the officials and the managers would be good and clear, but you don’t get much at all. For them to not even ask the ref to have a look at it is really frustrating.

“Our analysts told me it was a strong penalty claim. I’ve now seen it and I agree, especially when you’ve seen what’s already been given this season. We were told the referee would be the man who would have the final say anything contentious would be looked at. I haven’t once questioned a referee’s decision since I’ve been here but I was looking for an explanation today and I got no information at all. It’s a worry.

“I don’t think it was a classic – it was the type of game which suited the way St Mirren play. We knew we’d be in for a physical battle but the goal we conceded wasn’t good enough. There weren’t many chances but we created enough of them to take something from it, which is the story of our season.”

St Mirren (3-5-2): Carson, Tanser, O’Hara, Main, Kiltie (Flynn; 86), Gogic, Erhahon, Dunne, Greive (Ayunga; 59) (Offord; 78), Fraser, Strain (Gallagher; 86)

Unused: Urminsky (GK), R. Taylor, Jamieson, F. Taylor, Kenny

Motherwell (4-3-3): Kelly, Lamie, Spittal (Crankshaw; 56), Slattery, Van Veen, McGinn, McKinstry, Blaney, Johnston, Goss (Cornelius; 88), Shields (Tierney; 56)

Unused: Oxborough (GK), O’Donnell, Solholm, Dunachie, Ross

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 6,424 (914 away)