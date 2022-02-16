The Buddies boss features highly on the Dons shortlist to replace axed Stephen Glass and Dons legend Willie Miller reckons the club should be ready to get the cheque book out

St Mirren have knocked back an approach from Premiership rivals Aberdeen for manager Jim Goodwin but the Irishman remains high on the Dons’ list of potential successors to Stephen Glass.

The Buddies boss emerged as one of the leading contenders to replace Glass, who was sacked by the Dons in the wake of their Scottish Cup exit against Motherwell on Saturday.

GlasgowWorld understands Aberdeen’s initial attempt to open talks with Goodwin was blocked by the Paisley club yesterday, but Goodwin is thought to be interested in the job as he weighs up his future.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, Paul Lambert and Jack Ross are also believed to be in the frame for the vacant Pittodrie post.

However, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack hasn’t given up hope of holding discussions with Goodwin, who has a reported £250,000 release clause in his contract with the Saints.

St Mirren are reluctant to lose the 40-year-old, who has transformed the club’s fortunes since his appointment in the summer of 2019.

Goodwin, who guided his side to the semi-finals of both domestic cup competitions last season, is currently on track to secure a top-six finish this term and watched his side ease into the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup after thrashing Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

It appears Cormack will now need to make a formal approach for Goodwin and Dons legend Willie Miller has urged the US-based owner to step up his bid if he is the number one target.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound last night, he said: “If Aberdeen feel that Jim Goodwin is the man that they want to lead the club, then go get him.

“All this pussy-footing around and taking too long to make up your mind. Get the process and the procedure going. Get your shortlist and then go for the man you think you want.

“If Dave Cormack wants success at the club, then finance shouldn’t be a barrier.”

Miller has been impressed by the impact Goodwin has had with the Renfrewshire outfit and believes his effective work in the transfer market has strengthened his CV.

He admitted: “Having watched him develop the team at St Mirren, he’s certainly got them organised.

“Towards the end of last year they weren’t in a particularly good situation and the ambition for St Mirren has always been the top six or a little bit better than that and he’s embraces that ambition.

“I think his recruitment has been pretty good in any window that he’s had the opportunity, on a tight budget.

“Coming back from the winter break he’s changed his setup and formation, he’s worked on it during the break with the team that he had there and it’s been really successful for him.