The Buddies stuttered to their eighth draw of the campaign after blowing numerous chances against the Staggies

Jim Goodwin insists his St Mirren side must find a way to turns draws into victories as they had to settle for their eighth draw of the season against bottom-of-the-table Ross County last night.

The Buddies were booed off the pitch in Paisley by their supporters after passing up a startling 25 chances as their shot-shy strikers fired another blank.

Saints are now without a win in their last seven games and have converted just one goal in five ahead of a difficult trip north to face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Goodwin said: “It’s incredibly frustrating - we’ve had 25 attempts on goal and I doubt if anyone who played tonight will have created as many chances.

“But it’s our Achilles heel that we’re not taking enough of them. I’m not going to throw anyone under the bus here, because it’s not all about the strikers.

“Yes, they’re judged on goals, but anyone can get on the end of a ball into the box and we’ve had ten or 11 corners and countless other crosses.

“That’s 16 games now and eight draws, which tells its own story. I feel extremely disappointed that this is another game we could have won but didn’t.

“If I’m going to put a positive spin on the result, it’s that we were excellent in the second half, but to win games of football you have to score goals.”

Despite struggling for form in recent weeks, Goodwin admitted pre-match that his side are more than capable of dishing out a hammering and on this basis it was easy to see why.

However, their inability to turn chances into goals is proving an issue and Goodwin reckons more quality is required in the final third of the pitch.

He added: “I think confidence can play a part. Sometimes you’ve got to credit the opposition and say their goalkeeper has made a few good saves but there comes a time when you need a little bit of composure.

“I felt we were snatching at things. We just need to have a bit more quality in the final third.