The Republic of Ireland international is expected to join the promotion-chasing Latics in the final hour of the January transfer window

St Mirren have sold midfielder Jamie McGrath to Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee with Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic checking in to the Paisley club on a loan move until the end of the season.

The English League One outfit reportedly met the Buddies £350,000 valuation of the Republic of Ireland international, who was out of contract in the summer.

Speculation over McGrath’s future led to him being left out recent matchday squads after a move to Aberdeen fell through earlier this month.

Hibernian also failed in their attempts to sign the 25-year-old and he will now head south of the border to join the Latics who are chasing promotion back to the English Championship.

Saints manager Jim Goodwin stated earlier today that his star man was rated ‘50-50’ to remain with the Paisley club until the summer after previously stating McGrath had been ‘badly advised’.

The former Dundalk man made 79 appearances and netted 20 goals during his two-year stay, and won the club’s Player of the Year award last season.

It will be the second piece of transfer business conducted between the two clubs on deadline day following the arrival of ex-Rangers winger Jordan Jones in Renfrewshire on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Jones will be joined by Hibernian midfielder Alex Gogic as St Mirren’s final signing of the window, with the Cypriot international having struggled for game time at Easter Road so far this season.

Gogic began his career at Greek giants Olympiakos and had a spell with Swansea City before moving to Scotland in 2017 after signing for Hamilton Accies.

The 27-year-old impressed during his three-and-a-half-year stay at New Douglas Park, earning a move to Hibs at the start of last season.

Capped seven times by the Cyprus National Team, Gogic has gone on to make 53 appearances for the capital club.

Meanwhile, experienced striker Kristian Dennis has left St Mirren to join Carlisle United on a permanent deal.