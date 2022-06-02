Both Glasgow-based clubs have been completing their transfer business early ahead of the summer window opening next week

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mirren have signed winger Jonah Ayunga from English League One side Morecambe on a two-year-deal.

The 25-year-old agreed to terminate his contract with the Shrimps earlier this week and follows Mark O’Hara and Trevor Carson in joining the Buddies.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ayunga, who has scored 48 goals in 219 club appearances, will link up with Saints manager Stephen Robinson once more, after the pair worked together last season.

The Kenya international began his career at Dorchester Town before earning a £40,000 move to Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2016.

He was unable to make a first-team breakthrough and opted to join Sutton United after his release from the Amex Stadium.

Ayunga turned out for Havant & Waterlooville and Bristol Rovers before signing for Morecambe last summer.

Speaking to the club website, Robinson said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jonah to the club.

“We worked together at Morecambe last season so we know what he can bring to the team.

“He’s big, physical and can run in behind. He’s also just turned 25 as well so he still quite young and has the potential to kick on.”

Meanwhile, Championship-side Partick Thistle have completed the signing of Jack McMillan from Livingston on a two-year-deal.

The 24-year-old right-back will be familiar face to Jags fans having previously spent time on loan at the club in 2019.

McMillan made the step up to senior football with Motherwell having progressed through the Fir Park youth set-up.