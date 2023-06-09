Celtic and Rangers are busy identifying potential summer signings ahead of the new season, with the Ibrox club wasting no time at all in recruiting three new players on pre-contract deals.

The Hoops transfer business is currently on hold as the club continue their search for Ange Postecoglou’s successor. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Friday, June 9:

Kyogo Furuhashi opens up on Celtic future amid Spurs links

Kyogo Furuhashi has indicated that he intends to stick around and help Celtic improve their Champions League form next season after fans feared the club’s top scorer could follow Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur.

Kyogo Furuhashi came off injured but returned to the pitch to celebrate with the Celtic supporters.

The 28-year-old Japanese star netted 34 goals last season and his prolific strike rate has led to speculation that he could move to the English Premier League, with Postecoglou tipped to bring him to the North London club.

Supporters were left fearing the worst when Furuhashi posted a message on his Instagram account reflecting on the past season, but the talisman has dropped a major hint that he will be pulling on the green and white hoops shirt again next term in an interview in his homeland.

Furuhashi, back in Japan on international duty, spoke to Fuji TV and claimed he is aiming to improve Celtic’s fortunes in Europe next season after helping the club secure historic eighth domestic treble. He said: “I was happy to win the treble this season, but it didn’t go well in the Champions League. So next season I want to work together with everyone to move in the right direction and try to win as many as possible.”

Team mate Reo Hatate was also interviewed and stated: “I think I’ve gained confidence every game and my game has become more wide-ranging, but I also feel I could have done more, so I’ll be well prepared for next season.”

Dessers ‘close’ to Rangers transfer after £4.2m compromise

Rports in Italy are suggesting Cremonese striker Cryiel Dessers is ‘close’ to a move to Ibrox this summer with Rangers boss Michael Beale on the lookout for a new No.9.

The 28-year-old Nigerian international scored six goals in 26 league games but was unable to prevent the Italian outfit from relegation to Serie B after finishing in 19th place last season.

According to local publication Corriere dello Sport, Rangers could be about to land their fourth new recruit with a deal for Dessers now close to completion. The report states that Cremonese, who were initially holding out for the £6.5million they paid for him from Belgian side Genk last summer, are believed to have reached a compromise on a deal worth around £4.2m.

