Here are some of the players who have been waiting patiently for the opportunity to impress their respective managers.

Just four rounds of Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures remain before players can think about heading off on their summer holidays.

But while others are safe in the knowledge they will definitely be returning to their clubs next season, some face an anxious wait to discover if they are part of their manager’s plans going forward.

In Celtic’s case, Ange Postecoglou doesn’t hand out chances in his team without players earning that right. Having already secured the League Cup and top-flight title, the Hoops are within 90 minutes of another domestic Treble - their eighth in total. Should they overcome Championship side Inverness in the Scottish Cup Final, it will mean the Australian’s name will be added to the group of Treble-winning managers.

As for Rangers, a lot of things are currently up in the air after a dismal campaign. The future of eight out-of-contract players remains unresolved, with a host of new additions expected through the door in all areas of the park.

Michael Beale is leading a major squad rebuild and has seemingly started to phase out attacking duo Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos ahead of exiting the club for free this summer, but the clearout won’t stop there.

Some players are being handed the chance to prove themselves worthy of being part of the new-look Gers squad, while across the city it could be a prime opportunity for Celtic to dish out game time to individuals who have rarely featured and have had to remain patient this season.

That would give some first-team regulars a welcome rest as well as allowing others to stake a claim for a starting jersey next term. With Saturday’s Glasgow derby up next for both sides, it seems likely that Postecoglou and Beale will experiment or tinker slightly with their line-up and personnel.

Here, we take a look at 14 players in total from either team who this could apply to:

2 . Ianis Hagi The Romanian playmaker has been eased back into action after a long-term injury which kept him out for 13 months. With Tillman sidelined and Kent heading for the exit door, Hagi might be pitched in. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

3 . Oh Hyeon-gyu The South Korean international netted his fourth goal for the Hoops against Hearts last weekend and his confidence will be high as a result. A more than willing deputy to Kyogo at present but merits a start.

4 . Ridvan Yilmaz Cost the club plenty of money and the Turkish left-back will be eager to prove he can establish himself as a first-choice pick, with Borna Barisic about to enter the final 12 months of his deal. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group